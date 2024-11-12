Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy Rating

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.87.

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

