Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.48. 40,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.75 and its 200-day moving average is 1.17. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 3.60.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

