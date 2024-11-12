Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL):

10/31/2024 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.64% and a negative return on equity of 122.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,708,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

