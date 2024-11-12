Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 8,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

