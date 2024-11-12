ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £6,689.76 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.32), for a total value of £6,689.76 ($8,608.62).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 359.80 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £428.56 million, a PE ratio of -181.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 328.84 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 453.80 ($5.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 405.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded ASOS to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.31) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.03).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

