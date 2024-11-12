Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 108.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $533.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

