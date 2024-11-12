Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

