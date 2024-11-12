Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases 3,094 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $529.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
