Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 127.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

