Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

