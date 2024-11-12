Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of ISCV opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

