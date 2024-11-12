Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,345.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 239,758 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,134,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,369,800 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.32%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

