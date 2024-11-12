Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE BDJ opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $8.94.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
