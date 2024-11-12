Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 702 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $456.44 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $395.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.60 and a 200 day moving average of $452.40.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

