Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $278.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $205.66 and a 12 month high of $279.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

