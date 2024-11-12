Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 176.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

