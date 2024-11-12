Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JEPI stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

