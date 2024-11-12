Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,677 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

ZTS opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

