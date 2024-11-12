Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $14.76 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

