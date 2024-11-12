Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 729 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $407.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.45 and a 52-week high of $409.50. The company has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

