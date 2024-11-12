Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 518 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 125.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.96 and a 1 year high of $257.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $227.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.