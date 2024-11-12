Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,065.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,076.54 and a 52 week high of $5,069.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,263.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,948.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

