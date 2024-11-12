ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 708.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ASA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 112,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,828. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.