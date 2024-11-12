ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 708.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE ASA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 112,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,828. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.