Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

