Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 4,866.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $229.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.