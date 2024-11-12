ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,287 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,048.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 275,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 251,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

