ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 198685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

