Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMID stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

