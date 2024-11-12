Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

ARES opened at $171.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $1,476,916.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,672,650.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,969 shares of company stock valued at $94,589,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.