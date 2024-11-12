Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Murphy USA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $1,573,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.8 %

MUSA stock opened at $522.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.55 and a 12 month high of $552.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

