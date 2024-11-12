Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 703.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 617,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

