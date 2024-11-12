Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of AROC opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

