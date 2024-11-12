Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

