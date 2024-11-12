Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 0.1 %

ARMK opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Get Our Latest Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.