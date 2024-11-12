Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 48,421 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,794,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,895,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,401 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 142,124 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 467,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 112,985 shares during the period.

BKAG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,429. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

