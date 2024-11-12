Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $40.78 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,470 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $40,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 294,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,355. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

