Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.34. 271,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,463. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $158.46 and a one year high of $203.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

