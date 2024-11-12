Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40,026 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 236.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.28. 329,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $149.68 and a 1 year high of $197.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

