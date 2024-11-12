Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,662 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 339,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 141,978 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $3,704,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 144,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,904. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

