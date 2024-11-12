Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 6.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $188.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.19.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

