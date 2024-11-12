Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 81,690 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $161.49.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

