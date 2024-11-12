Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.4% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMO opened at $546.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $593.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.11 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

