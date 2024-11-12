Apollon Financial LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apollon Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.31. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

