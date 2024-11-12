Apollon Financial LLC Has $458,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 563.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 120,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $101.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.