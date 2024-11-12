Apollon Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Apollon Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $473.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

