Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Cut by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AON by 17.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON opened at $383.38 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.