Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 381,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,060,000 after purchasing an additional 464,970 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.29 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

