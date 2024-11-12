Analyzing Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A -$2.05 million -0.11 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.71 billion $13.83 million -45.76

Gamer Pakistan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.61% -1.98% -4.60%

Summary

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gamer Pakistan competitors beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

