Analyzing Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamer Pakistan
|N/A
|-$2.05 million
|-0.11
|Gamer Pakistan Competitors
|$1.71 billion
|$13.83 million
|-45.76
Gamer Pakistan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamer Pakistan
|N/A
|-194.86%
|-177.87%
|Gamer Pakistan Competitors
|-15.61%
|-1.98%
|-4.60%
Summary
Gamer Pakistan competitors beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Gamer Pakistan
Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
