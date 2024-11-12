Analyzing Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Gamer Pakistan N/A -$2.05 million -0.11
Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.71 billion $13.83 million -45.76

Gamer Pakistan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87%
Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.61% -1.98% -4.60%

Summary

Gamer Pakistan competitors beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

