Analysts’ Upgrades for November 12th (AMRC, ARGX, AVBH, BBVA, BKE, BMY, BSIG, BWXT, CACC, CHRW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 12th:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get Ameresco Inc alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $697.00 target price on the stock.

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH)

was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $126.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.25 target price on the stock.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $17.25 target price on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.