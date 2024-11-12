Analysts Set Expectations for Upstream Bio Q4 Earnings

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Upstream Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstream Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Upstream Bio stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Upstream Bio has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upstream Bio news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at $77,432,841. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

